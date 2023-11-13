Changing Faces: Sunak's Decision to Replace UK Home Secretary

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has removed Home Affairs Minister Suella Braverman from her position, marking a shift in the government's composition. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is rumored to step into the vacated role, while former Prime Minister David Cameron's visit to Sunak's residence hints at a potential return to government.

Braverman, known for her staunch stance on anti-illegal immigration policies, faced criticism for her increasingly extreme views and disparagement of key institutions, including the police. Her recent op-ed in The Times, accusing London's police leadership of mishandling a pro-Palestinian protest, raised eyebrows for its departure from the non-partisan nature expected of law enforcement.

The protest, attended by around 300,000 people, concluded peacefully, but clashes with far-right groups led to nearly 140 arrests. Media outlets accused Braverman of potentially inciting violence through her critique. Notably, her controversial proposal to relocate illegal immigrants to Rwanda for status review is currently under legal scrutiny, with government sources indicating a significant chance of an unfavorable outcome.

This move by Sunak is seen as part of a broader government renewal, potentially paving the way for notable changes in key ministerial positions. The evolving political landscape suggests a recalibration of policies and approaches in critical areas under the new leadership.