Vasil Terziev Takes the Helm: New Mayor Sworn In to Steer Sofia's Future

In a momentous ceremony, Vasil Terziev officially took the oath as the mayor of Sofia for the next four years. The swearing-in ceremony marked the beginning of a new era for the city, with Terziev emphasizing his commitment to uphold the Constitution and laws of Bulgaria while working tirelessly for the well-being of Sofia's citizens.

The first session of the Sofia Municipal Council (SMC), including all 61 council members and 24 regional mayors, commenced alongside Terziev's inauguration. Addressing the councilors, Terziev expressed his determination to collaborate with members from all political backgrounds, underlining his vision for a modern city filled with opportunities.

One of the crucial items on the agenda was the election of the SMC chairman, with Boris Bonev from WCC-DB-Spasi Sofia expected to be nominated. Achieving a majority requires 31 votes, and the "United for Sofia" coalition, comprising "We Continue the Change," "Democratic Bulgaria," and "Spasi Sofia," holds 23 seats. The meeting, convened by the regional governor of Sofia-city Vyara Todeva, aimed to set an example of consensus-driven decision-making for the benefit of Sofia and its residents.

Terziev's leadership and vision for Sofia were emphasized by Todeva, who highlighted the importance of honesty and integrity in the 21st century. The oldest municipal councilor, Greti Stefanova from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia," chaired the first meeting, fostering a sense of unity among council members.

Addressing the councilors, Terziev stressed the need to work collaboratively, setting aside political differences for the greater good of Sofia. He called for wisdom in seeking long-term solutions and urged his colleagues to focus on shared goals that extend beyond one term, with the common dream of making Sofia a beautiful, orderly, and secure European city.

The newly sworn-in mayor emphasized his commitment to being a leader for all Sofians, irrespective of political affiliations, family backgrounds, or differences. As Sofia embarks on a new chapter under Terziev's leadership, the focus remains on unity and progress for the city.