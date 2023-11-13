The British Minister for Immigration is Visiting Bulgaria
A British delegation led by the Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick arrives on a visit to Bulgaria. He will meet with the Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov. The two will discuss joint efforts to combat illegal migration, including disrupting logistics chains for migrant traffickers. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The two will discuss joint efforts to combat illegal migration, including disrupting logistics chains for migrant traffickers. Ministers Jenrick and Stoyanov will jointly sign a Statement on enhanced cooperation and will visit the "Captain Andreevo" border crossing.
