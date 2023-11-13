The British Minister for Immigration is Visiting Bulgaria

Politics | November 13, 2023, Monday // 10:17
Bulgaria: The British Minister for Immigration is Visiting Bulgaria

A British delegation led by the Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick arrives on a visit to Bulgaria. He will meet with the Minister of Internal Affairs Kalin Stoyanov. The two will discuss joint efforts to combat illegal migration, including disrupting logistics chains for migrant traffickers. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The two will discuss joint efforts to combat illegal migration, including disrupting logistics chains for migrant traffickers. Ministers Jenrick and Stoyanov will jointly sign a Statement on enhanced cooperation and will visit the "Captain Andreevo" border crossing.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: immigration, british, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria