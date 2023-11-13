Five US Servicemen Killed in Helicopter Crash in Eastern Mediterranean

Five US servicemen have died in a helicopter crash in the Eastern Mediterranean, the US military said, as quoted by the BBC.

The aircraft suffered a refueling incident as part of a routine training exercise.

The US has increased its operations in the region since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

President Joe Biden paid tribute to the victims, saying service members put "their lives on the line for our country every day."

"We pray for the families of all our fallen warriors today and every day," he added.

The army did not specify where exactly the aircraft was flying or where the crash occurred.

The US has moved two aircraft carriers, as well as ships and aircraft, to the eastern Mediterranean in the past month.

The deployment reflects US concerns that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could draw other countries into the region. The US is seeking to prevent the powerful Lebanese movement Hezbollah from joining the conflict.

The movement is supported by Iran, which finances and arms Hamas.