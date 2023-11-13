The Main Hospital in Gaza is No Longer Functioning

The World Health Organization has been able to restore communications with health officials at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, but it is no longer functioning as a hospital.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the constant shooting and bombing has worsened the already critical situation.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authorities in Gaza, at least 2,300 people are in the hospital. The Israeli army released a video last night showing soldiers delivering canisters of fuel to the medical facility. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that despite offers of help, the hospital refused to accept the fuel. The hospital director denies the allegation. Reuters could not independently confirm the location and date the video was taken.