COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 46 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 46, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

449 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.24 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 433 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 40 are in intensive care units. There are five people newly admitted to the hospital.

17 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,281,906 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,488 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 58 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,711,644 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,585 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,325,979 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.