Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny all over the Country

Today, clouds from the northwest will break and reduce, becoming mostly sunny after midday over most of the country. It will remain mostly cloudy along the Black Sea and in Southeast Bulgaria, where mainly in the hours until noon there will be rain, but by the end of the day it will clear up there as well. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest. The minimum temperatures will be between 2°C and 7°C, slightly higher along the sea coast, in Sofia - around 4°C. The maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C, in Sofia - around 12°C.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the Black Sea. Rainfall will occur mainly before noon in southern areas. In the evening, the clouds will break and reduce to mostly clear weather. It will blow to moderate, in the extreme southern regions - temporarily strong wind from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 14°C.

Above the mountains before noon, the cloudiness will be significant and in places in the massifs of southern Bulgaria there will be rain, at a height above 1700 - 1900 meters - snow. After lunch, the clouds will break. A moderate, temporarily strong north-westerly wind will blow in the highest parts. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

It will be rainless on Tuesday. It will be cooler in the morning, but during the day, with a weak southwesterly wind, temperatures will rise and reach 20-21°C in some places.

Cloudy weather will prevail on Wednesday. Rain will fall in many places from northwest to southeast. Relatively cool air will move in later in the day.

On Thursday, the chance of precipitation decreases, there will be more sunny hours.