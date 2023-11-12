Day 627 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Do the Ukrainians have Enough Energy Resources to Get Through the Winter?

Day 627 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Germany is about to double its military aid to Ukraine to 8 billion euros

The governing coalition in Germany has decided to double the country's military aid to Ukraine for the next year 2024, so that it reaches 8 billion euros, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg, in turn, cited unnamed knowledgeable sources.

If this amount is approved by parliament, in which Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition has a majority, then Germany's defense spending would exceed the two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) required by NATO.

MPs from Chancellor Scholz's Social Democratic Party of Germany, the Free Democratic Party and the Greens reached an agreement this week on the proposed federal budget for 2024.

For the moment, there is no comment on the subject from the Ministry of Defense of Germany, headed by Boris Pistorius.

Ukraine has enough energy resources to get through the winter

Ukraine has enough energy resources to get through the winter, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said, Reuters reported. However, he warned that Russian attacks could damage electricity supply networks.

"We have enough energy resources, in this respect we feel calm. The question is how much future attacks can affect supplies," the minister said.

Russia has attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure 60 times in the past few weeks, Kyiv said on Wednesday. That has fueled fears that Moscow may have already begun targeting the country's power grid for a second winter in a row.

Last winter, thousands of Russian drones and missiles struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing widespread power outages.

Galushchenko said Ukraine expects Russia to resume mass firing of drones and missiles at energy infrastructure once temperatures drop below zero degrees Celsius.

Ukraine has enjoyed unusually warm weather so far this fall, but temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in Kyiv and elsewhere in the country as early as next week.

Ukrainian President Zelensky honored the memory of those who died in Kherson, thanked Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the anniversary of the withdrawal of Russian forces from Kherson by honoring the memory of soldiers and civilians who gave their lives for the liberation of the southern Ukrainian city, DPA reported. This is what the head of state did in his traditional address to the nation last night, the agency specifies.

According to Zelensky, the Ukrainian army will continue to respond to attacks by Russian troops in the Kherson region, part of which is still under Russian control. "This week has shown that we are hitting the occupiers both in the Black Sea and on the Crimean peninsula and everywhere else," the Ukrainian president said.

At the same time, he congratulated Polish President Andrzej Duda on the national Independence Day and thanked Warsaw for its support. "Ukraine and Poland must stand together so that our peoples remain forever free," Zelensky said.

DPA notes that Poland, which is a member of both the EU and NATO, is one of Kyiv's most significant political and military supporters.

Russia bombed a library in Kherson

Russia subjected Kherson to shelling, and one of the targets hit was a library in the city. This was announced by the governor of the Kherson region, Alexander Prokudin.

"Kherson is again under fire from the invaders. One of the hits was a regional library (...). There is significant damage to the building," explained Prokudin.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out inside the building. Rescuers extinguished the fire for more than an hour and a half.

According to Prokudin, no one was injured or killed in the bombing of the library.

However, this does not apply to the entire region - according to the governor, Russia has carried out 62 attacks in the Kherson region in the last 24 hours, in which one person was killed and five were injured.

???? Russia has targeted the regional library in Kherson, no casualties - the Head of RMA Prokudin. pic.twitter.com/7Nf93H4cGR — Toronto Television / Телебачення Торонто (@tvtoront) November 12, 2023

