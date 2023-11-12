Four Athletes Died in Separate Car Accidents in Northern Bulgaria

Black weekend for Bulgarian sport. Four people died in serious accidents in Northern Bulgaria. Among them are the volleyball coach from Pleven Stefka Velikova and two volleyball players from the club "Olympiec", and the other victim is the famous football coach Ferrario Spasov.

Both incidents happened last night. One on the road Pleven - Lovech, and the second - on the road Sofia - Varna, near the Veliko Tarnovo village of Sheremetya.

Yesterday around 5 p.m., intense rains started in the region. The incident near Sheremetya took place around 5:30 p.m. The driver who swept Ferrario Spasov's car has been detained, he is 24 years old. His alcohol and drug tests were negative, but according to unconfirmed information, he was driving at 150 km/h. on the wet pavement.

In the other accident, coach Stefka Velikova and two volleyball players were killed, and there were also injured athletes. The likely cause of this incident was also excessive speed on wet roads. The municipality of Pleven announced a day of mourning in memory of the dead. The volleyball federation also announced three days of mourning.