Crime in Bulgaria: Overall Decrease, But Domestic Violence Spikes

In an interview with the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency, Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a 3.7% decrease in overall crime compared to last year. Notably, crimes against persons, car thefts, and property theft have seen a decline, while crimes solved have increased by 3%. However, a concerning rise of 81.4% in domestic violence cases has raised alarms, with 1,359 cases reported compared to 749 in 2022.

On human trafficking, Kotsev revealed that 153 victims were identified in 2022, including eight children. Despite ongoing efforts, cases have seen a fluctuation over the past two years. The Chief Secretary outlined 11 special operations against human trafficking this year, resulting in the neutralization of nine organized crime groups, with 49 individuals detained and 32 facing criminal charges.

Regarding migrant pressure, Kotsev highlighted a successful prevention of 170,000 attempts by third-country nationals to illegally cross the border, showcasing an increase from 139,000 attempts in 2022. Notably, there has been a significant decrease in daily attempts, dropping from 1,200-1,500 to less than 300 in the past week. This achievement is attributed to collaborative efforts with Turkey, as well as coordination with Europol and Frontex, resulting in an over 80% increase in pre-trial proceedings and a 30% rise in convictions related to the fight against migrant pressure.