Bulgarian PM Offers Compromise on Lukoil Derogation

Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has proposed a specific arrangement to GERB regarding the contentious issue of Lukoil's derogation. Denkov suggested, "On March 6, we have a rotation of the government. Until then, let's leave things as they are. The next day, if they want, they can remove the derogation for three days. Then the responsibility will be theirs to do what they want."

Denkov's proposal revolves around the planned change of prime ministers after the first nine months of the government, with Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel set to assume the role of Prime Minister. This comes amidst ongoing requests from GERB to cancel the derogation for Lukoil, a move that Denkov warns could lead to the shutdown of "Lukoil Neftohim" and a drastic increase in fuel prices.

Addressing recent allegations made by GERB concerning Lukoil's activities, Denkov emphasized that the state has comprehensive control and information about fuel movements until they leave the country. He downplayed the claims, citing an analysis by competent institutions that found no indication of Lukoil violating rules. Denkov also noted that ongoing attacks by GERB on the government's pace of work are unwarranted, stating that comprehensive reports will be provided in the ninth month during the government rotation.

In response to GERB's demand for periodic meetings between government representatives and supporting deputies, Denkov expressed support, acknowledging the difficulties caused by confrontations in parliament. He urged cooperation for the benefit of both institutions and the public's trust.

Denkov also addressed concerns about corruption raised by GERB, cautioning against associating Borissov and his allies with the term "corruption." The prime minister criticized confrontations in parliament, emphasizing that these hinder the government's work. On the issue of potential corruption involving Minister of Electronics Alexander Yolovski, Denkov expressed trust in Yolovski and noted ongoing investigations by the prosecutor's office.

Concerning Lukoil's derogation, Denkov recommended continued collaboration with the authors of a joint investigation, which claimed Lukoil found a loophole to circumvent derogation conditions. Denkov committed to working with the authors to cross-check information and process checks. He emphasized the need for accuracy in addressing the allegations and ensuring transparent communication between government officials and the public.

The prime minister also commented on the ongoing attacks by GERB, stating that demanding results now is premature. He pledged that each minister would provide comprehensive reports on achievements during the ninth month of the government, coinciding with the rotation.

Denkov criticized the Central Election Commission's decision to ban machine voting in the first round of local elections, asserting that the commission violated the election code. He recommended that the prosecutor's office follow the entire story line in the case and not focus solely on the actions of the deputy minister involved.

Denkov also highlighted the importance of cooperation between government officials and deputies, expressing optimism that a collaborative approach would benefit both institutions and, ultimately, the public.