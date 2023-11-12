Bulgaria: Warning for Yellow Code for Strong Winds in 6 Regions!

A yellow wind code for the northeastern regions - Silistra, Razgrad, Shumen, Ruse, Varna and Dobrich, was issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) for today.

According to the NIMH forecast, sunny weather will prevail today before noon, with temporary increases in cloudiness in the morning hours. After noon, it will become cloudy again from the southwest and in the evening it will rain in Southwestern Bulgaria. On the night of Monday, there will be precipitation in places in the southeastern regions. It will blow moderately, before noon in the northeastern regions - strong wind from the west-southwest. Daytime temperatures will drop and the prevailing maximum will be between 10°C and 15°C, in Sofia - around 10°C.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be broken, but after noon over the massifs of Western Bulgaria it will begin to increase and thicken. Rain will begin in the evening from the southwest, above about 1800 meters the rain will change to snow. A strong wind will blow from the west-southwest, which will weaken after noon. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

Over the Black Sea, the clouds will be broken. It will blow to moderate, before noon on the north coast a strong southwesterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 14°C and 17°C. The temperature of the sea water is from 13°C on the northern to 17°C on the southern coast. The excitement of the sea will be 2-4 knots, after lunch it will weaken.