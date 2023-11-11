Day 626 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Ex-NATO Chief Proposes Ukraine's Entry Without the Occupied Territories

Day 626 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian capital for the first time in nearly two months

Getting closer: Two Ukrainian drones were shot down in Moscow and Smolensk regions

A former NATO chief close to Ukraine suggested that it enter without the occupied territories

South Korea will help Ukraine in the production of drones

The FSB's external surveillance regularly uses 70-year-old women for particularly important missions



Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian capital for the first time in nearly two months

Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv during a midnight shelling, local officials said. Meanwhile, Russian officials said drones sent by Ukrainian forces targeted areas around Moscow and Russia's Smolensk region, the Associated Press reported.

A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital, Sergii Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said. No one was injured. Ukrainian forces later confirmed that an Iskander-M ballistic missile was used in the attack, the first in nearly two months against Kyiv. The missile was destroyed by the Patriot system of the Ukrainian air defense system.

The Ukrainian air defense system has also actively repelled attacks on various Ukrainian regions - Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy and Kirovohrad regions.

The Air Force of Ukraine reported that Russian forces sent 31 Shahed-136/131 drones to Ukrainian territory, of which 19 were shot down.

A Russian strike in Odesa region damaged port infrastructure and a small villa area, and injured three people, including a 96-year-old woman, regional regional governor Oleg Kiper said.

Russian military spokesman Yuriy Ikhmat said Russian forces fired an X-31 tactical air-to-surface missile, an Onyx anti-ship missile and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at targets in Ukraine overnight, but gave no further details. .

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said it shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Smolensk and Moscow regions. The governor of Smolensk region, Vasily Anokhin, said no one was injured in the attack.

Again today, a freight train in Russia's Ryazan region derailed in the morning due to what the Moscow railway operator (MZD) said was "unauthorized intervention". According to the company, 19 cars derailed, and according to Russian law enforcement authorities, 15 cars were derailed. Russian media reported an explosion that was heard nearby this morning, although this could not be confirmed by an independent source, the AP said.

Russian authorities have in the past blamed pro-Ukrainian saboteurs for several attacks on the national rail system since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, although no group has claimed responsibility for the damage caused in those attacks.

Getting closer: Two Ukrainian drones were shot down in Moscow and Smolensk regions

This morning, Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones over Moscow and the neighboring Smolensk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Reuters reported.

Smolensk Oblast borders Belarus The unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed around 11 p.m. (10 p.m. Bulgarian time) last night.

Russian Telegram channels reported at least two explosions. One of the drones was said to have been shot down near a machinery factory in the city of Kolomna, 100 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

Pictures of a fire at an explosives factory in Kotovsk, 500 kilometers southeast of the Russian capital, were also published.

The Reuters agency makes the caveat that it cannot independently confirm the message of the Russian Ministry of Defense and whether the incidents reported on Telegram are the same.

However, the city of Kotovsk is located in the Tambov region. Kolomna is in the Moscow Region.

Earlier last night, Odesa was attacked with drones and missiles. An air raid siren sounded for several hours. Two sites were hit during the attack. The Chairman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, reports three casualties:

"A 96-year-old woman was pulled out from under the ruins of a cooperative. She was admitted to a hospital. Her condition is stable, doctors are providing the necessary assistance. Two more elderly people - aged 72 and 73 - were slightly injured and were treated on the spot", he announced on Telegram.

According to the Ukrainian military, the port infrastructure was probably hit by a supersonic Onyx missile. No one was injured, the scale of the destruction is being clarified.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies reported a fire at an explosives factory in the Tambov region. It is already extinguished. The signal was received shortly after midnight at a gunpowder factory in the city of Kotovsk, 500 kilometers southeast of the capital Moscow.

The fire, which spread over an area of 300 square meters, has already been extinguished. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is being clarified.

This is not the first such incident at the Tambov Gunpowder Plant, writes BTA. Five people died in a fire at the factory in June this year.

A former NATO chief close to Ukraine suggested that it enter without the occupied territories

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen presented a proposal for Ukraine to join the military alliance, but without the territories occupied by Russia, the "Guardian" reported.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen cooperated closely with the head of the presidential administration in Ukraine Andriy Yermak - both before the last summit of the alliance, which the British newspaper reminds us of, and on the security guarantees drawn up by the Western partners of Kyiv (the so-called Kyiv Treaty for security or the Kyiv Security Compact).

It is not specified where Rasmussen presented his plan, but in the words reported by the "Guardian", the former Secretary General assures that such a step would not freeze the conflict. On the contrary, it would send a signal of the West's determination to Russia not to prevent Ukrainian membership in the alliance.

He also sees a similar (although not exact) precedent: West Germany joined NATO in 1955. Then Art. 5 covers its territory, but not that of East Germany.

Rasmussen's idea precedes the anniversary NATO summit in Washington for the 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty.

At the previous one - in July - Kyiv did not receive the desired membership invitation, but only assurances that it would happen when conditions allow.

The topic is delicate for the members, given the possibility that Kyiv will trigger after its accession Art. 5 of the treaty, according to which the members must come to the rescue if one of them is attacked. This could mean war with Russia.

According to Rasmussen, if the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine are excluded, this will reduce the risk of conflict between the alliance and Moscow. Russia would be deterred by the guarantees under Art. 5 to attack other Ukrainian territory, and this, according to him, would free up more Ukrainian forces for the front line.

He admits there are questions to be refined: such as how to draw a line of demarcation if the front changes. According to him, the possibility of attracting military specialists is being discussed before the next NATO meeting.

"We need a new European architecture for security, in which Ukraine is at the heart of NATO," Rasmussen also believes, according to whom Kyiv's membership cannot wait another year.

At the NATO meeting in Vilnius, members tried to offer Kyi a temporary alternative, such as the creation of a Ukraine-NATO Council and a promise of security guarantees (which Rasmussen is also working on) at the bilateral level.

According to Rasmussen, a total of 25 countries besides the G7 are negotiating bilateral security agreements with Ukraine as part of the Kyiv Security Treaty, a bridge to full NATO membership.

The agreement includes large-scale arms transfers, increased intelligence sharing and support for Ukraine's defense industry so that it can more independently produce weapons and ammunition.

South Korea will help Ukraine in the production of drones

The Republic of Korea will help Ukraine produce more combat drones for the war against Russia, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced in a video commentary after a tour abroad, Ukrinform reported.

"We have very good contacts with drone manufacturers. We connect them with our manufacturers. There will be more drones and they will be of higher quality," Sadovyi said.

The mayor of Lviv also indicated that Korean companies are interested in investing in Ukraine. An industrial park will be built in Lviv with Korean funds, for Korean business. In addition, with the help of South Korean partners, a clinic will be built on the territory of St. Luka in the city.

According to Sadovyi, South Korea supports Ukraine because it understands "how important our fight is against Russia, the country that cooperates with North Korea."

The mayor also noted that such visits abroad are very important for Ukraine to attract investments and emphasized that no budget funds were spent on his trip, which was entirely at the expense of the host country.

The FSB's external surveillance regularly uses 70-year-old women for particularly important missions

Employees of the Russian Federal Security Service have a special name for the bureau's top-secret Operational Investigation Department - “Nikolai Nikolaevich”. It comes from the first letters of the Russian words for "external surveillance" - "наружное наблюдение". The work of the secret department is reminiscent of scenes from a spy movie, writes the Russian independent investigative journalism site “The Insider”.

The secret branch of the FSB is tasked with monitoring foreign diplomats, businessmen and journalists. A recently retired member of the Operational Investigation Department (OPU) spoke to the Russian publication about the unit's covert operations in Moscow, the connection between "external surveillance" and political assassinations.

The FSB's external surveillance is distinguished by the fact that almost half of the department's personnel are women, and often 70-year-old operatives kept in reserve are assigned to particularly important missions.

In scenes reminiscent of spy movies, members of the FSB's investigative division carry out surveillance in prestigious locations such as hotels, embassies, offices of foreign military attachés, ambassadors' residences, international exhibitions and festivals. This mostly happens during the visits of foreign leaders.

In the FSB, external surveillance officers are separated from everyone else, and their data is strictly classified. They are officially registered as instructors, and their length of service is understated, with one year of service actually equaling a year and a half.

The OPU has dozens of secret estates and the largest car fleet in the FSB - hundreds of cars, concealing documents, spare sets of license plates, disguises such as wigs and fake beards, as well as video and photo surveillance equipment.

The former employee of Nikolai Nikolaevich says that she carried out her operational activities in many hotels where foreigners were constantly visiting, in restaurants, museums, theaters and at exhibitions.

Their task was to determine the circle of communication of the diplomats, record their meetings, where they go and collect information about their families. They then compile reports and pass them on to FSB analysts. Among the materials were photo and video reports.

"This is how 'external surveillance' works around the world, but we are better than others because we work on all the connections of our targets, we make psychological portraits, and few people could escape from our people," says the former employee of FSB.

Journalists are also monitored. There were permanent and temporary monitoring posts in the CBS office in Russia, as well as in the offices of CNN, NBC, Sky News, FSN, ABC. The services eavesdropped on the journalists and read their mail.

"At 12 Sadovo-Samotechnaya street, where the Western journalists live, they used to put our old women with apples. Imagine an old lady selling apples, smiling at everyone and watching people come and go. These people are engaged in since Soviet times and are real professionals. You could say that our main enemy is the sun," she says.

According to the former FSB employee, it was not necessary to look good in her job. "People look at me and immediately forget me. The key is comfortable shoes, quick thinking and patience," she states.

As a rule of thumb, she states: don't look your target in the eye. "They might forget your clothes or your hat, but your look is etched in their memory. Also, be prepared for different scenarios when you're following someone. Imagine that your subject suddenly slips into a busy street - you need to signal your team in time. Practice your observation skills in crowded transport where you are extremely close to the person," says the woman, who asked not to be named.

She also says she had a different set of cover documents to use depending on the situation. Among them, she even had a fire inspector and rescuer license from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"Some of the guys had neighborhood police certificates. As for me, I had a journalist's license from some regional newspaper, I don't remember now. I bought it for 500 rubles. There were cover documents for every situation - you name it," she says.

