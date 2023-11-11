Political Rift in Bulgaria: GERB Distances Itself from 'Assembly' Label, Sets Demands on WCC-DB

In a dramatic turn of events during the National Conference of GERB in Veliko Tarnovo, Boyko Borissov, the leader of the party, has issued a strong ultimatum, signaling a potential rupture in the political coalition known as the 'assembly.' The central point of contention is the dissatisfaction with the proposed state budget, as GERB demands significant revisions and sets conditions for their continued support within the government.

Desislava Atanasova, chairwoman of the parliamentary group of GERB, emphasized the urgent need for the government to adhere to its established management program, citing notable delays in crucial sectors. GERB contends that the "We Continue the Change" party and their ministers must halt the introduction of legislative changes that have not been mutually agreed upon, highlighting the recent package of tax laws as a prime example. Atanasova quoted former finance minister Simeon Dyankov' that the policing of public finances echoes GERB's concerns.

Mayors affiliated with GERB expressed strong objections to the proposed state budget, asserting that the framework disproportionately burdens municipalities. They are demanding an increase in subsidies and the explicit inclusion of vital infrastructure projects by name in the budget, arguing against what they perceive as financial centralization.

While GERB has not yet signaled a withdrawal from the government, Boyko Borissov laid out conditions for continued support. He categorically rejected the term "assembly," previously used to describe the coalition with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), emphasizing that GERB will no longer associate itself with the label.

Borissov's conditions for ongoing support are centered around a significant overhaul of the state budget. He urged the budget's return for revision, warning against tying mayors to proposed tax hikes. Borissov emphasized the importance of including GERB policies explicitly by name in the budget, setting the stage for a potential political shift in Bulgaria's landscape if these conditions are not met.

As GERB navigates this critical juncture, the political future of the coalition remains uncertain, with the proposed budget emerging as a pivotal factor in shaping the course of Bulgaria's governance.