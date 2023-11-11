Tourist Died in Stara Planina, Two Others were Rescued
Two lost tourists were rescued as a result of the quick reaction of employees from the Kazanlak District Administration and a team of the Mountain Rescue Service.
According to initial data, the missing were a man and two women, but one of them has died. They were transported to the village of Tazha.
Last night at around 2:30 a.m., emergency number 112 received a report of three lost tourists in the area around Mount Triglav in Stara Planina. The necessary organization has been established with the mobile operators and the Mountain Rescue Service.
A team of rescuers from Karlovo with an all-terrain vehicle managed to locate and reach the distressed tourists at 8 o'clock this morning. The rescued man and woman will be examined by a medical team. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.
