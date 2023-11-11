Netanyahu Rejected Macron's Call for a Ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

In the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with the BBC, Macron said there was "no justification" for the bombings. He recognized Israel's right to defend itself and reiterated France's condemnation of the "terrorist" actions of the radical Hamas group.

In response, Netanyahu said Hamas bears "responsibility for any harm done to civilians." He recalled that the Palestinian Islamist movement started the war.

The UN Security Council again failed to agree on a common resolution on the conflict. The meeting began with a minute's silence in memory of those who died on the Israeli and Palestinian sides. WHO director-general painted a catastrophic picture in Gaza.

"Tens of thousands of internally displaced citizens live in hospitals, families inhabit overcrowded schools, and are in desperate need of food and water. In Gaza, the dead are already over 10,800. Almost 70% of them women and children. On average, every 10 minutes in the Gaza Strip a child is losing its life. One and a half million are looking for a place to go in Gaza, but there is nowhere and nowhere is safe," said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.