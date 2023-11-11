After the Controversy: First Liturgy in the Russian Church in Sofia

The Russian Church in Sofia was reopened, and today is the first liturgy in it. The temple remained closed for nearly 2 months after three employees of the Russian temple were expelled from Bulgaria. This happened after a report by the State Agency for National Security, according to which they worked against the national security of the country. The temple now has a new guardian - archpriest Vladimir Tishchuk.

Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova was also present at the opening of the church on Friday. She was the one who closed the church 51 days ago, and the opening coincided with November 10 - the day Bulgaria marks as the beginning of its democratic future back in 1989 with the fall of communism.

After the opening of the church, Mitrofanova stated that the church is Russian and they have all the documents for it. The reason for this was the opinion of the Bulgarian prosecutor's office, according to which the Bulgarian government can start a case for the ownership of the temple, based on 4 volumes of documents.