Legal Hurdle Cleared: Terziev Set to Assume Sofia Mayor Role

The administrative court in Sofia has concluded the legal saga surrounding the contested runoff for mayor of Sofia, ruling against Vanya Grigorova's complaint. The court's decision opens the door for Vasil Terziev to assume the position of Sofia's mayor without further delays.

Grigorova had challenged the results of the mayoral runoff, seeking to suspend the preliminary implementation of the Sofia Election Commission's decision, which declared Terziev the winner. However, the magistrates deemed her request unwarranted, allowing Terziev to proceed with the official swearing-in process and commence his duties as the newly elected mayor.

Vasil Terziev expressed confidence in the legal process and his legal team, emphasizing that his administration remains focused on delivering positive changes to the city. "This decision is not unexpected to my legal team, and I have never had any concerns," Terziev remarked. "From Monday, I will fulfill my duties as mayor of Sofia in the interest of all citizens."

The first meeting of the new Sofia Municipal Council is scheduled for Monday, where Terziev and his team aim to set the course for their agenda and initiatives.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (”Spasi Sofia”), in response to the case, submitted an opinion asserting that Grigorova failed to prove the prerequisites required by law for her suspension request. The party highlighted that Grigorova did not claim adverse consequences if the Commission's decision were to be implemented promptly.

While Terziev's victory is now legally solidified, the ruling on Grigorova's request is subject to potential appeal before the Supreme Administrative Court, ensuring that the legal proceedings might continue.