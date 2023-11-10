EC Denies Investigating Bulgaria Over Russia Sanctions

In response to recent media reports hinting at a potential investigation into Bulgaria's adherence to EU sanctions against Russia, the European Commission (EC) moved swiftly to dispel the speculations. The reports, particularly from Politico, had suggested that the EC would seek explanations from Bulgaria over alleged data regarding the export of Russian oil through the Burgas refinery.

During a press conference, an EC spokesperson addressed the issue, stating, "We are in contact with the Bulgarian authorities regarding the application of the European sanctions, as well as with the other EU countries. I have nothing to say at all about the investigation undertaken." The spokesperson emphasized that the standard approach in applying sanctions involves cooperation and coordination with EU member states.

Importantly, the spokesperson reiterated that, at present, no formal proceedings are underway. "We are in contact with the national authorities for the uniform application of the sanctions," the spokesperson affirmed. The EC underscored its role as a defender of European legislation, signaling that if any EU country were to violate European law, criminal procedures could be initiated.

The situation sheds light on the intricate process of enforcing sanctions uniformly across the European Union and the collaborative efforts required to ensure compliance. As geopolitical tensions persist, the EC remains vigilant in upholding the principles of EU sanctions, affirming its commitment to a cohesive approach among member states.