Bulgarian Industries Suffer Double-Digit Slump in September Production

Business » INDUSTRY | November 10, 2023, Friday // 15:07
Bulgaria's industrial landscape faced a substantial setback in September, witnessing a sharp decline both on a monthly and yearly scale, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. The year-on-year contraction reached a staggering 11.5%, surpassing the 2.7% dip compared to August.

Breaking down the data, the production and distribution of electricity, heat, and gas experienced a significant drop of 31.8%. The mining industry followed suit with a decline of 17.2%, while the processing industry recorded a decrease of 7.7%.

Within the processing industry, notable declines in various sectors were observed, such as computer and communication equipment (down by 34%), textiles and textile products (excluding clothing, down by 29.8%), furniture (down by 27%), and products from other non-metallic mineral raw materials (down by 24.2%).

However, there were areas that saw growth, including the production of basic metals, which increased by 9.9%, and the production of medicinal substances and products, which rose by 4.7%.

Meanwhile, the construction sector witnessed a 0.4% decline in production in September compared to the previous month, with a 1.9% decrease compared to the same period the previous year.

The annual downturn in construction output was driven by negative rates in both civil/engineering construction (down by 3.7%) and building construction (down by 0.4%).

