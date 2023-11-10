Estonia Sets Sail for Mobile Voting in Landmark Decision

Estonia is set to introduce mobile phone applications for citizens to cast their votes in elections, a move expected to be operational by the European Parliament elections in June 2024.

The Estonian government in Tallinn recently passed the bill, which is now slated for discussion in the parliament, marking a significant step toward modernizing the voting process. Economy and Information Technology Minister Tiit Riisalo expressed optimism about the swift implementation of the new voting method.

To enable mobile voting, special applications tailored for common mobile operating systems will be created, with the selection to be determined by the Electoral Commission. This approach, according to Riisalo, ensures technological neutrality, incorporating widely available and secure technologies.

Riisalo reassured the public that mobile voting would be as secure as existing e-voting and traditional paper ballot methods. Estonia has a history of embracing innovative voting methods, being the first European country to introduce online voting in 2005.

As Estonia ventures into mobile voting, the move reflects a commitment to leveraging technology to enhance civic participation, with potential implications for the broader landscape of democratic processes.