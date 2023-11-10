Bulgaria Unanimously Removes Covid-19 from Dangerous Infections List

In a significant move, the Bulgarian parliament has unanimously voted to remove Covid-19 from the list of particularly dangerous infections, signaling a shift in the country's approach to pandemic-related restrictions.

The bill, proposed by the Council of Ministers, received 140 "yes" votes, reflecting a broad consensus among lawmakers. The legislation aims to eliminate mandatory isolation and quarantine measures specifically for Covid-19.

The decision comes against the backdrop of evolving epidemiological characteristics of the disease, the widespread availability of effective vaccines, and the preparedness of the country's medical infrastructure to manage and treat Covid-19 cases. Lawmakers emphasized that, given these factors, additional restrictive measures such as mandatory isolation and quarantine are deemed unnecessary.

During the passionate debate on the floor, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Vazrazhdane" party, asserted that the decision would restore justice and normalcy to everyday life. He acknowledged the resilience of Bulgarian citizens who, through passive resistance, contributed to the country's relatively light pandemic-related restrictions.

However, not all members of the parliament were in agreement. Ivaylo Mitkovski from WCC-DB argued that the pandemic has not disappeared and highlighted the virus's continuous mutations. He stressed the importance of acknowledging the ongoing challenges posed by the virus.

In a lively exchange, Manol Peykov (WCC-DB) accused Kostadinov of exploiting public sentiment for political gains. The debate underscored the varying perspectives on the ongoing impact and threat posed by Covid-19.

Kostadinov shared anecdotal cases, including one involving a patient in Varna hospital, which he claimed illustrated the questionable attribution of Covid-19 as a cause of death. The exchange highlighted the complexity and controversy surrounding Covid-19-related policies.

Professor Andrey Chorbanov from "There Is Such A People" raised concerns about the financial cost of pandemic response measures, citing expenses on drugs like Remdesivir and the hefty budget allocated for vaccines. He argued that there are ongoing global cases contesting the legitimacy of restrictive measures.

Chorbanov's fellow party member, Stanislav Balabanov, criticized previous restrictive measures, including park closures, and suggested they were politically motivated.