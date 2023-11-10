Bulgaria Steps Up: €60K Aid Package for Ukraine

In a demonstration of solidarity and support, Bulgaria is set to contribute €60,000 (117,350 BGN) to Ukraine through the OECD Program. The bill for the ratification of the agreement is scheduled for a vote on Friday, emphasizing Bulgaria's commitment to aiding Ukraine's recovery and economic development. The voluntary financial contribution will be drawn from the confirmed targeted transfers earmarked for official development assistance and humanitarian aid under the 2023 budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The move, if approved, signifies Bulgaria's active engagement in fostering regional stability and recovery. Additionally, the parliamentary session will address various bills, including amendments to the Law on Child Protection, proposed by Toshko Yordanov and a group of representatives, and amendments to the Law on the Film Industry, introduced by Radomir Cholakov. Other items on the agenda include a second vote on the Plant Protection Law Amendment Bill and the Extradition and European Arrest Warrant Amendment Bill.

This multi-faceted parliamentary session underscores Bulgaria's commitment to both regional and international cooperation, reflecting its dedication to contributing positively to global initiatives.