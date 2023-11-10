Amidst a spy scandal that led to the closure of the Church of St. Nicholas the Miracle-Maker in Sofia for 50 days, the Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, declared, "The Church of Saint Nicholas the Miracle-Maker in Sofia belongs to Russia." Ambassador Mitrofanova emphasized the legitimacy of their claim, citing notary deeds and documents dating back to the church's inception.

The newly appointed head of the temple, Archpriest Vladimir Tishchuk, led a prayer alongside three Bulgarian priests appointed by Patriarch Neophyte. Responding to questions about the head arriving in a car with Ukrainian registration, Ambassador Mitrofanova explained, "Because one of the priests here is from Ukraine, from Donetsk."

Despite the recent espionage scandal leading to the expulsion of the church's superior, Archimandrite Vasian Zmeev, and two employees, Mitrofanova expressed hope for smooth operations. The closure prompted protests, with a simultaneous dispute over the church's ownership. Notary deeds, donation documents, and investigations by the State Archives and the prosecutor's office have fueled the controversy.