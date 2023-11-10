Public Safety Concerns Rise as Child Takes Wheel of Plovdiv Bus

In a startling incident in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, a child, estimated to be 5-6 years old, was spotted steering a public transport bus. The alarming event occurred on line number 10, with witnesses describing a risky journey through the bustling "Trakia" district. The child, sitting on the driver's lap, reportedly handled the wheel for about ten minutes before disembarking at the next stop. Witnesses claim the driver continued the route recklessly, skipping stops and driving at high speed.

Ivan, an eyewitness, shared his concern, stating, "Getting on the bus, I saw that an underage child was driving the bus, and the driver allowed him to hold the steering wheel." Prompted by public outcry and video evidence, authorities have launched an investigation into potential traffic rule violations during the incident.

Georgi Stoilov, the director of "Transport Organization and Control" in Plovdiv, expressed their commitment to cooperating with law enforcement. "After we got acquainted with the video, it became clear that there were apparently violations of traffic rules. We have started an investigation to establish all the facts of the case. We will assist the law enforcement authorities for the violation of the traffic rules," Stoilov stated. Violations such as failure to stop at a designated stop and deviating from the prescribed route could lead to fines of BGN 1,000 for each offense.

The carrier company, appalled by the incident, has labeled it as unacceptable. Pending verification of the facts, the driver could face termination. This shocking event raises questions about safety protocols within the public transport system and highlights the need for stringent measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Last month, there was another case of a child driving a bus in Bulgaria. Read more about it here.