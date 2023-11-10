London Court to Hear Case of Bulgarian Spies for Russia
A significant espionage case is set to unfold in London as Orlin Rusev, Katrin Ivanova, Biser Djambazov, Vanya Gaberova, and Ivan Stoyanov face trial, accused of spying on behalf of Russia. The court proceedings, scheduled for later today, will reveal whether the accused will plead guilty or not guilty to the charges, which allege that they conducted surveillance on individuals and targets with the intent of aiding Russia in hostile actions.
The five Bulgarians have already made two virtual appearances in court on September 26 and October 13. If found guilty, they could face a maximum sentence of up to 14 years in prison. The trial marks a critical juncture in international espionage, raising questions about the nature of the alleged activities and the diplomatic implications for Bulgaria and Russia.
