Russian Church in Sofia Reopens Amid Ownership Disputes

The Russian Church "St Nicholas the Miracle-Maker" in Sofia is set to resume religious activities today, led by the newly appointed head, Vladimir Tishchuk, chosen by the Russian patriarch. The reopening follows the closure of the temple on September 21, following the expulsion of Archimandrite Vasian (Zmeev) by Bulgarian authorities, sparking public protests. Despite efforts by Patriarch Neophyte to appoint local priests, ownership disputes have kept the temple closed.

The prosecutor's office intervened to clarify the property dispute, proposing that Bulgaria file a lawsuit defending its ownership of the temple and the land on which it stands. A prosecutor's inspection revealed that, despite a notarial deed issued in Russia's favor in 1997, the Bulgarian state remains the rightful owner.

Simultaneously, Archpriest Vladimir Tishchuk was elected as the representative of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus to the Patriarch of Bulgaria and head of the Russian Church. This decision was reached during a meeting of the Holy Synod of the Russian Church.