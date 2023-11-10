Instagram Testing New Feature: Disable Read Receipts in DMs

In a recent announcement, Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Instagram is experimenting with a feature allowing users to disable read receipts in Direct Messages (DMs). Although no specific release date was mentioned, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared a preview of the upcoming read receipts toggle during a broadcast. This move follows the footsteps of Meta-owned WhatsApp, where users can already turn off read receipts for private message viewing.

The company has not confirmed whether this feature will extend to Messenger, which currently enforces read receipts without an option to disable them. Simultaneously, Instagram is gearing up to introduce a Threads application programming interface (API), enabling developers to craft diverse apps and experiences centered around Threads, as reported by TechCrunch.

"We're working on it. My concern is that it'll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done," stated Mosseri in an Instagram post.