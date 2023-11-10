NATO Deputy Secretary General Visits Bulgaria

November 10, 2023, Friday
Bulgaria: NATO Deputy Secretary General Visits Bulgaria Mircea Geoană

Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoană, is currently on a working visit to Bulgaria, accompanied by representatives from various alliance member countries. The focus of their visit is the multinational NATO battle group stationed at the "Novo Selo" training ground.

As part of the ongoing "Iron Strike 2023" exercise, Mircea Geoană will witness demonstrations showcasing operational capabilities for defense operations. Notable attendees at the event include Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, and ambassadors from participating countries with their respective military formations.

The "Iron Strike 2023" exercise aligns with the preparation plans aimed at ensuring the security of NATO member countries on the Eastern flank. Geoană's visit is particularly significant as discussions about the possibility of the multinational battle group evolving into a brigade gain traction. While Defense Minister Todor Tagarev previously clarified that this expansion wouldn't entail nearly 5,000 personnel on Bulgarian territory, recent months have seen mentions of constructing logistics infrastructure in the Yambol and Kabile areas.

Preparations for the multinational battle group's growth involve the construction of barracks, equipment buildings, and roads, with a target completion date set for 2025. The estimated cost for this infrastructure project exceeds 100 million BGN, though as of mid-September, design procedures had yet to commence. The developments around the "Iron Strike 2023" exercise and discussions about Bulgaria's defense plans have sparked speculation and interest both nationally and within NATO circles.

