COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 196 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 196, according to the information on the Unified Information Portal.

2,207 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is just under 9 percent.

There are two deceased patients with confirmed coronavirus infection, which brings the total number of those who have lost the battle with the coronavirus in Bulgaria to date to 38,582.

To date, there are 438 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 40 are in intensive care units. There are 43 new arrivals in medical facilities and 58.14% of them have not been vaccinated.

471 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,281,778 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,354 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,677 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and a total of 4,710,178 since the start of the immunization campaign.