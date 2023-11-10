COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 196 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | November 10, 2023, Friday // 08:55
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 196 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 196, according to the information on the Unified Information Portal.

2,207 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is just under 9 percent.

There are two deceased patients with confirmed coronavirus infection, which brings the total number of those who have lost the battle with the coronavirus in Bulgaria to date to 38,582.

To date, there are 438 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 40 are in intensive care units. There are 43 new arrivals in medical facilities and 58.14% of them have not been vaccinated.

471 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,281,778 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,354 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,677 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and a total of 4,710,178 since the start of the immunization campaign.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria