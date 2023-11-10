Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Low Temperatures over the Weekend

Unlike yesterday, today will be sunny throughout the country with maximum temperatures between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius, in Sofia - around 12 degrees. A weak westerly wind will blow, in the eastern regions and along the Black Sea - a northwesterly wind, which by the evening will be oriented from the east-southeast.

At night it will be almost cloudless, but in the morning hours in some places in the plains, valleys and around water bodies, visibility will be temporarily reduced. Minimum temperatures will be between 2 and 7 degrees, along the Black Sea from 10 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow, sunny weather will prevail in most of the country, but the cloudiness will increase from the southwest and after noon there will be rain in Southwestern Bulgaria. A light to moderate southerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will remain unchanged, between 12 and 17 degrees, in Sofia - around 11 degrees.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. Cloudiness there will begin to increase only in the late afternoon. A moderate south-easterly wind will blow.

Bad conditions for tourism in the mountains, the wind will be moderate, from the southwest, but it will be cloudy, and after noon in the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria there will be precipitation, as the border between rain and snow will be at about 1800 meters.

It will also rain tomorrow in the Balkans, more significant in the western and southern parts of the peninsula. The reason - a Mediterranean cyclone, which will affect the weather in Bulgaria as well.

On Saturday, there will be rain in many places, with an increased chance of significant amounts in some areas. The wind from the south will temporarily increase, more in Eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains and in most of the country the maximum temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees.

In the second half of the day, colder air will move in from the northwest and on Sunday it is expected to cool down, but the rain will stop temporarily.