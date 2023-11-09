Bulgaria Boosts Defense: 183 'Strykers' in $1.4B Military Upgrade

Bulgaria's Parliament has given the go-ahead for the acquisition of 198 combat, reconnaissance, and command vehicles, prominently featuring 183 Stryker combat vehicles. The decision, part of a broader military modernization effort, aims to bolster the country's operational and technical compatibility with NATO member states while reducing reliance on non-NATO and EU countries for armaments.

The project, with an estimated cost of .376 billion, includes not only combat vehicles but also special-purpose ones for nuclear, chemical, and biological reconnaissance, medical evacuation, engineering assurance, transport and recovery vehicles, along with 15 auxiliary trucks. The proposed timeline suggests production and delivery will take approximately 36 months from the award of the production contract by the US Army, commencing deliveries in the third quarter of 2025 and concluding in the first quarter of 2028.

The Defense Commission's report underlines that this investment project will significantly improve operational and technical compatibility with NATO forces. Additionally, it addresses the critical dependence on non-NATO and EU countries for armaments, marking a pivotal step in the nation's pursuit of military autonomy.

The decision, however, has not been without controversy. Opposition parties, notably "Vazrazhdane" and BSP, raised concerns during parliamentary debates. Borislav Gutsanov from BSP called for the resignation of Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, accusing the government of "national betrayal." Atanas Zafirov questioned the legality of the decision, highlighting discrepancies in the financial framework and potential consequences of an illegal decision.

In response, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev clarified that the proposal does not cancel the previous decision of the National Assembly but suggests its cancellation. He emphasized that an official authorized by the Council of Ministers would sign the contract on the American side, sharing responsibility for the proposal's development.

While political debates continue, the majority sees this move as a significant stride towards modernizing Bulgaria's military capabilities, ensuring compatibility with NATO forces, and strengthening the nation's security.