Show Me the Money: Bulgaria's Local Election Finances Revealed

In the aftermath of the local elections, the coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) stands out as the recipient of the highest donations, according to the Audit Chamber's register.

Totaling BGN 347,621.79 in monetary contributions and an additional BGN 12,727.20 in non-monetary support, WCC-DB's financial backing demonstrates significant support. Notably, the coalition's largest single donation reached BGN 50,000, underscoring the depth of financial backing.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) secured the second spot in donations, accumulating BGN 176,169.00 in monetary contributions and BGN 11,500.00 in non-monetary support. A noteworthy detail is that the most substantial personal donation to BSP, amounting to BGN 2,000, was directed towards Vanya Grigorova's campaign, courtesy of Georgi Kadiev.

"Vazrazhdane" gathered BGN 52,000 in donations, with two notable contributions each amounting to BGN 10,000.

"There Is Such A People" received a total of BGN 23,543.63 in financial support.

On the contrary, GERB received a modest BGN 2,449.20 in donations, complemented by non-monetary contributions worth BGN 240.00.

DPS, however, recorded no donations for the local elections.

Vasil Terziev, the victorious candidate in the Sofia elections, amassed a substantial BGN 468,099.45 in donations. The largest contribution, nearing BGN 180,000, came from entrepreneur Bogomil Balkanski.

Vanya Grigorova, who faced defeat in the runoff, received donations amounting to BGN 113,180, underscoring continued financial support despite the election outcome.

Independent MP Radostin Vassilev, a mayoral candidate for the capital, secured the most substantial single donation of BGN 200,000 from Svetoslav Stavrev.

The aggregate value of donations to parties and coalitions for the local elections reached BGN 2,268,115, with monetary donations accounting for BGN 2,224,149 and non-monetary donations totaling BGN 43,966. A total of 1,091 individuals contributed to these funds.