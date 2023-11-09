Post-Election Turmoil: Vanya Grigorova Challenges Sofia Results

Vanya Grigorova, the candidate who fell short in Sofia's local elections runoff, is making waves by contesting the results at the Administrative Court of Sofia. The complaint, jointly signed by Ivan Takov, Chairman of BSP Sofia (Bulgarian Socialist Party), representing the local coalition "BSP for Bulgaria," challenges the decision of the Regional Election Commission that declared Vasil Terziev as Sofia's mayor under the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria - Spasi Sofia" coalition. Notably, the complaint also includes an urgent plea to suspend the preliminary execution of the decision, injecting an element of suspense into the electoral aftermath.

The Supreme Administrative Court swiftly forwarded the complaint to the Regional Election Commission for an immediate review of the administrative file. Upon receipt, the court will promptly initiate proceedings, with a randomly selected judge-rapporteur overseeing the case. The urgency of the situation is further highlighted by the court's commitment to assess the request for suspending the preliminary execution of the decision as soon as the case is officially opened.

This unexpected legal maneuver introduces an element of uncertainty into Sofia's political landscape, raising questions about the legitimacy of the declared election results.