Turkey Slams EU's 'Unfair' Criticism in Enlargement Progress Report

In a contentious response to the European Commission's annual enlargement report, Turkey has denounced the assessment as "unfair and biased." The report, which scrutinizes the progress of nine countries seeking EU membership, cited Turkey's "serious backsliding" on democratic standards, the rule of law, human rights, and the independence of the judiciary. Ankara vehemently rejected these allegations, asserting that they reflect the EU's insincerity and a clear double standard, especially concerning political criteria and the judiciary.

Turkey's bid to join the EU has been in a protracted state of suspension since the failed coup attempt in 2016, which triggered widespread concerns about the deterioration of democratic values, human rights violations, and constraints on freedom of speech. The Commission's critical evaluation adds to the complexity of Turkey-EU relations, highlighting the challenges in reconciling the differing perspectives on fundamental rights.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing categorical rejection of the "baseless claims" and emphasizing the "unfair criticism" in the report. The ministry argued that the EU's approach demonstrated insincerity and a discernible double standard, particularly in issues related to fundamental rights, which it contended were contentious even among EU member states.

Turkey remains the longest-negotiating country for EU membership, with the initiation of negotiations dating back to 2005. However, the process has been fraught with obstacles, and the prospect of resuming talks has been a point of contention. Turkish President Recep Erdogan made the renewal of negotiations conditional for ratifying Sweden's entry into NATO, a matter still awaiting approval in the Turkish parliament.

The European Parliament previously adopted a resolution emphasizing that without substantial changes in Turkey's policies, resuming negotiations should not be endorsed. The diplomatic friction between Turkey and the EU is further underscored by Hungary's criticism of the Commission's assessments, particularly regarding the recommendation to start negotiations with Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó expressed reluctance to consider further steps concerning Ukraine's EU membership negotiations at the present time. He deemed it "patently absurd" for the EU to make decisions about the rule of law in Ukraine under the current circumstances. Hungary emphasized the need for progress on respecting the rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine before supporting Kyiv further.

The European Commission recognized visible progress in Moldova and Ukraine, recommending the initiation of negotiations, while Georgia was proposed for candidate status. However, the ongoing challenges in Turkey-EU relations, coupled with Hungary's reservations regarding Ukraine, point to the intricate dynamics shaping the European enlargement process.