"Carrefour" Returns to Bulgaria

French retail giant "Carrefour" is set to re-establish its presence in Bulgaria, unveiling plans for a significant return through a partnership with Greek franchisee "Retail & More." The announcement details the sub-franchising of the Carrefour brand to at least 20 stores in Bulgaria, with negotiations underway, including discussions with Bulgarian companies like Parkmart Holding for sub-franchising.

Parkmart Holding, founded by Dobromir Andonov in 2018, is a chain of supermarkets and online stores known for its focus on high-end food products and household goods. The Parkmart stores, scattered across the country in cities like Sofia, Varna, and Burgas, will undergo a rebranding process to adopt the Carrefour name in the coming months.

Retail & More, Carrefour's Greek franchisee since 2022, is enthusiastic about expanding its footprint in Bulgaria, expressing confidence that the product range will meet Bulgarian customer expectations. The CEO, Vassilis Stassinoulias, anticipates having 50 Carrefour stores in Greece soon.

Carrefour's return marks a strategic move, as the French chain, present in over 40 countries, eyes 10 new franchise markets by 2026. The franchise model has become a key focus for Carrefour, with France, Spain, and Brazil contributing significantly to its sales volume.

Carrefour's previous venture in Bulgaria dates back to 2009 through the Greek franchisee Marinopoulos, which later lost the franchise to Carrefour in 2016.