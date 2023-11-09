Unsettling Murder in Sofia: 38 Stabs Rock Neighborhood

Bulgarian authorities have disclosed harrowing details of a gruesome murder in Sofia's "Obelya" district, where the lifeless body of a 72-year-old man was discovered on a balcony, bearing 38 stab wounds. The suspect, a 43-year-old man identified as the son of the victim's former partner, was apprehended on October 30 and is now facing serious charges.

The roots of the tragedy trace back to a complex property dispute. In 1990, the victim and his late family owned a municipal property, later falling into financial distress. The victim's wife, after her husband's demise, entered a relationship with another man, the alleged assailant's mother. Seeking financial aid, the new partner demanded property transfer in exchange for covering home installments. The agreement was made with the condition that the apartment would remain for the woman's son.

Tensions escalated when the man altered locks during a repair period, blocking the family's access to their own property. Legal battles ensued, compounded by the family's inability to afford legal representation. On October 30, the son confronted the elderly man, leading to a fatal altercation. The son, facing injuries on his hands, defended himself against the knife-wielding ex-stepfather, resulting in the brutal stabbing.

Following the crime, the suspect contacted his mother, hinting at the need to clean up. He returned to the crime scene, allegedly attempting to erase evidence. The victim's body was concealed on a terrace after a failed attempt to wash away traces. Shockingly, both the mother and son refrained from reporting the incident to the police.

Sofia Police Director Lyubomir Nikolov highlighted a history of domestic violence in the family, suggesting a vengeful motive behind the perpetrator's actions. Despite the gruesome act, the suspect continued his routine until his arrest, displaying a chilling normalcy amid the tragic circumstances.