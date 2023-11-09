Day 624 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky claims to have a Specific Plan for the War

Day 624 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Zelensky : We have a concrete plan for the war in 2024

A missile hit a cargo ship near Odesa, one person was killed, more are injured

G-7: Our support for Ukraine will never waver

Charles Michel proposes that the EU buy grain from Ukraine for those in need of food in Gaza



Zelensky: We have a concrete plan for the war in 2024

Ukraine has a concrete plan for the war against Russia in 2024, despite the difficulties of counteroffensive and the diversion of attention of Western leaders to the conflict in the Middle East.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a conference organized by Reuters.

He added that he could not share all the details, but Ukraine was making "some slow steps forward" in the south and east of the country.

When asked how much territory will be freed next year, Zelensky emphasized that "we are not done with this year yet."

"We will try to show results this year as well. (...) We lose people every day. This is not a show or a movie. We don't have to surprise everyone in the world. But we have to try not to lose a day. (. ..) We have a plan for next year, a very specific plan. But I'm sorry, I can't talk about that," the president emphasized.

Zelensky was asked how the war could be ended.

"First of all, they (the Russians) have to leave because that's the real way to stop the war. They have to leave and then we can build a diplomatic platform or a path to how to end the war. This is stated in the Ukrainian peace formula, which includes 10 points," replied the head of state.

He recalled that some leaders warned that "Russia is four times bigger" in population, so Ukraine would not be able to continue the fight for long.

"But you should know: I cannot share with you our victims, our losses, but I can say that today they are at least five times less than theirs," assured the president.

A missile hit a cargo ship near Odesa, one person was killed, more are injured

A Russian missile damaged a Liberian-flagged merchant ship in the Black Sea port of Yuzhny, not far from Odesa. One person was killed and four were injured on board, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday evening, as quoted by Reuters.

The port of Yuzhny, also known as Pivdennyi, was one of three used in the Black Sea grain corridor, from which Russia unilaterally withdrew in July. Since then, the Odesa region has been subject to frequent Russian airstrikes, wreaking havoc on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

"The missile struck the superstructure of a civilian ship under the flag of Liberia at the moment of its entry into the port," the Southern Military Command of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

One person was killed and three Filipino crew members, as well as a port official, were injured.

The ship was supposed to transport iron ore to China, Ukraine's infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

He added that Russia has carried out 21 targeted attacks on port infrastructure since withdrawing from the deal, damaging more than 160 infrastructure facilities and 122 vehicles.

From the geolocation of the ship, it is clear that it sailed from Egypt to Ukraine on its last course. It was due to enter the port's waters at 3pm on Wednesday, according to ship tracking app Marine Traffic.

Yörük Işık, head of the Bosphorus Observer consulting company, identified the vessel as the Kmax Ruler.

The ship was in the port of Yuzhniy loading iron when it was struck. The Ukrainian pilot on board was killed and "several" crew members were dead or wounded, Reuters reported, citing Işık.

An export deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey collapsed in July after Russia denounced its provisions, saying its demands to lift sanctions on grain and fertilizer exports had not been met.

Kyiv has announced that it will open a temporary humanitarian corridor in its place in an attempt to break through Russia's de facto blockade.

G-7: Our support for Ukraine will never waver

The leaders of the G7 countries said their support for Ukraine "will never waver", even amid rising tensions in the Middle East. At the G7 meeting in Japan on November 8, the bloc's foreign ministers said they would continue to support Kyiv economically and militarily, and acknowledged that Russia was prepared for a long war.

In Tokyo, the governments of the G-7 countries - Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the USA, as well as representatives of the European Union, said that the Israel-Gaza war should not distract attention from support for Ukraine. The G7 ministers published a joint statement of 7 points, the second of which is about commitments to Ukraine. Number one on the list is "The Situation in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank".

A statement from Japan's foreign ministry said the leaders agreed on the need to impose tough sanctions on Russia and continue support for Ukraine, "even in today's international situation." The group of rich countries has been at the forefront of sanctions against Moscow since the invasion last year, the BBC recalls.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the bloc was "united in (its) condemnation of Russia's war", but strong rhetoric masked rising tensions as the war dragged on.

Kyiv is increasingly concerned about the emerging "Ukraine fatigue" among Western countries, which is undermining its ability to contain Russian forces.

Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a conversation with supposed African Union officials, but actually Russian agents, that "fatigue" with the war in Ukraine was growing and that the moment was approaching when "everyone understands that we have to find a way out."

Upon coming to power, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who took office last month, halted his country's arms shipments to Ukraine.

Further US funding for Ukraine of around $60 billion requested by President Joe Biden has been blocked by Republican members of Congress. US officials say current aid will run out within weeks, with potentially catastrophic consequences for Ukrainian forces.

Internal Ukrainian unity is also showing signs of stress. This month, significant disagreements between President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the commander of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, came to light. The reason for this was Zaluzhnyi’s statement in an interview that the war had reached a "stagnation". In response, the Ukrainian president called on Ukrainians "not to drown in internal struggles."

Meanwhile, a Russian collaborator was killed in an apparent car bomb attack in occupied Ukraine on Wednesday.

Mikhail Filiponenko, a former leader of a separatist militia, was killed in an explosion in the city of Luhansk. His elimination was carried out by Ukrainian military intelligence together with local resistance fighters.

In the summer, G7 leaders adopted a joint declaration of support for Ukraine, which has already been signed by 31 countries. With it, they committed to opening negotiations to "formalize our continued support for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, rebuilds its economy, protects its citizens and seeks integration into the Euro-Atlantic community."

The declaration said each of the signatories would work with Ukraine on specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements to ensure a resilient force capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring Russian aggression in the future, by continuously providing:

security assistance and advanced military equipment in land, air and sea domains - prioritizing air defence, artillery and long-range fire, armored vehicles and other key capabilities, such as combat aviation, and by promoting increased interoperability with Euro-Atlantic partners;

support for the further development of Ukraine 's defense industrial base;

's defense industrial base; training and exercises of Ukrainian forces;

intelligence sharing and cooperation;

support for cybersecurity, security and resilience initiatives, including addressing hybrid threats.

Through the July declaration of the leaders of the G-7 countries, which is also supported by EU countries, Ukraine was also promised:

strengthening its economic stability and resilience, including through reconstruction and recovery efforts, to create favorable conditions for promoting economic prosperity, including its energy security and providing technical and financial support for its immediate needs arising from the war with Russia, as well as to enable Ukraine to continue to implement the effective reform program that will support the good governance necessary for its progress towards its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

In their November 8 statement, the G7 states reaffirmed their determination to implement concrete, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements in line with the July 12 Joint Declaration.

In addition to the two wars, the statement of the foreign ministers of the G-7 states outlined positions on the following topics:

continued efforts for a free and open Asia-Pacific region building;

constructive and stable relations with China;

support of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries of Central Asia;

pressure on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas and from further actions leading to further destabilization of the Middle East;

deepening partnerships with African countries and regional and continental organizations.

Charles Michel proposes that the EU buy grain from Ukraine for those in need of food in Gaza

European Council President Charles Michel proposed that the EU buy grain from Ukraine and send it to those in need of food in Gaza. He said this during a debate on the conclusions of the last meeting of European leaders in October. "This is a very strong symbolic action and an effective way to help in both conflicts," Michel pointed out.

In his words, nothing can justify the cruelty against Israel.

"We support Israel's right to defend itself. However, this must be done according to the rules of international humanitarian law," Michel pointed out and reiterated that the EU must continue to help Ukraine.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg