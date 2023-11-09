Sofia's Heating System Stumbles, Leaves Residents in the Cold
Heating accidents have left substantial parts of Sofia without warmth and hot water, just three days after the capital's heating system was launched on November 5. The chilly ordeal began with radiators cooling off in districts like "Yavorov" and "Levski V." Toplofikatsia's website assures residents that the "cold shower" is expected to conclude today.
However, the heating hiccups persist, with "Mladost" 1, 2, 3, and 4 experiencing a heating and hot water outage since last night, anticipated to last until tomorrow noon. Accidents in Lyulin 4 and 5 are slated for evening fixes, while residents in Rassadnika, Ilinden, Krasna Polyana 1, 2, and 3, Gevgeliyski, and Zapaden Park can anticipate a return to hot showers around 4 o'clock tomorrow morning.
