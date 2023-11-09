Bulgaria: 'Vazrazhdane' Fumes as Euro-Referendum Decision Lingers

Bulgaria's euro-skeptic party, "Vazrazhdane," has voiced discontent as the Constitutional Court delays ruling on the party's appeal against the National Assembly's decision to reject a proposed referendum against the euro. The leader of the party, Kostadin Kostadinov, expressed concern at the lack of progress after four months, highlighting the absence of even preliminary discussions on the matter. With the government pushing for the euro's introduction, Kostadinov questioned whether the delay was intentional, signaling a potential "hidden denial of justice." The party plans to officially inquire about the expected ruling timeline, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

In July, the pro-Russian "Vazrazhdane," with support from the "There Is Such A People" party and independent MP Radostin Vassilev, lodged an appeal with the Constitutional Court against Parliament's rejection of the proposed euro-referendum. The court's prolonged silence on this matter echoes a similar situation with an eight-month delay in ruling on the appeal by the parties "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" against changes in the Election Code.

As Bulgaria's political landscape navigates complex debates on key issues, the Constitutional Court's pace raises concerns about the efficiency of the judicial process.