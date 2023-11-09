Denkov's Call: Bulgaria Seeks Anti-Corruption Heroes Amid Progress

In a compelling statement at the forum "Anti-corruption, democratic stability, and economic security" in Sofia, European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi emphasized the critical role of combating financial abuse in ensuring security. Kovesi, speaking at the event organized by the Center for the Study of Democracy, highlighted that addressing financial crimes is a key strategy against more extensive criminal networks.

Kovesi stressed the importance of citizens understanding the gravity of corruption, stating, "Corruption can very often become a matter of life and death. Society must be educated on anti-corruption." She called for a collective effort to engage citizens and make justice a tangible and vital part of their lives.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov acknowledged Bulgaria's challenges, expressing regret that the country has not yet found its equivalents of prominent figures in anti-corruption efforts like Falcone and Kovesi. Denkov highlighted the significance of a robust justice system in societal development and noted Bulgaria's progress in legislative changes to combat corruption.

Despite external pressure and the realization that changes were imperative, Denkov emphasized the ongoing search for leaders to champion anti-corruption structures. He welcomed Kovesi's presence in Bulgaria, aiming for inspiration, shared experiences, and discussions on increasing effectiveness.

Denkov assured that Bulgaria's legislative progress aligns with European standards, with crucial votes anticipated in the coming weeks. The Prime Minister expressed optimism that success in these endeavors would propel Bulgaria into a new phase of European development, reaffirming the government's commitment to this transformative journey.