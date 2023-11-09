Germany sends Fighter Jets to Romania after Russian Danube Attacks

Germany will deploy four Eurofighter fighter jets to Romania to support NATO's air surveillance mission from the end of November, Reuters reported, citing increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River.

The drone strikes and debris found in Romania have increased security risks for the military alliance, whose members have a mutual defense commitment.

In September, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called Russian strikes near the border "destabilizing" even if there were no indications that Russia intended to strike a NATO member.

The first of a total of 80 German soldiers to be stationed at a military base near Constanta will leave for Romania on Thursday.

The German Air Force has supported NATO's air policing mission in Romania in the past. The alliance has increased its military presence on the eastern flank since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

