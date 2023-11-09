US Pushes for Unified Palestinian Government in Post-War Era

In a significant diplomatic development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for the establishment of a unified Palestinian-led government in Gaza and the West Bank following the cessation of hostilities, marking a crucial step towards Palestinian statehood. This call has intensified the differences between the US and its ally, Israel, regarding the future of the Palestinian territories once the Israeli operation against Hamas concludes, as reported by the Associated Press.

Blinken's vision for Gaza's future also counters post-war scenarios proposed by far-right factions within the Israeli government and its supporters. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent statement that the Israeli military might maintain security control in Gaza "indefinitely" has raised concerns within the US.

"Any post-war governance in Gaza must involve a Palestinian-led government with unity between Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority's jurisdiction," Blinken emphasized during a press conference in Japan.

Blinken, alongside top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, convened in Tokyo to address the fallout from Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 and the humanitarian crisis faced by 2.3 million Palestinians stranded in Gaza due to the month-long Israeli offensive and blockade.

The Biden administration has reaffirmed its stance against a permanent Israeli reoccupation of Gaza and against a policy report suggesting the relocation of Gaza's Palestinian residents to neighboring Egypt. "As far as Gaza and the West Bank are concerned, and ultimately the Palestinian state, a government of unity needs to be formed," Blinken stressed.

This statement underscores the divergence between Netanyahu's government and its most critical ally, the US, regarding the war and post-war Palestinian relations. Axios reported that US President Joe Biden urged Netanyahu to implement a three-day pause in military actions to facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas. Despite this appeal, Israeli bombings continued.

While the US and Israel agree that Hamas should no longer govern Gaza, the formation of an independent Palestinian government remains absent from Israeli officials' post-war proposals. The Palestinian Authority currently administers the semi-autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, but Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's unpopularity among West Bank Palestinians presents a challenge.

In a separate development, numerous Democratic congressmen have penned a letter to President Joe Biden, urging protective measures for Palestinians on American soil amid ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza. They call for temporary protection mechanisms to prevent Palestinian immigrants from being returned to war-torn regions, emphasizing the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The letter highlights the increasing casualties in Gaza, particularly among children, and the lack of basic necessities like water and food. It appeals for adherence to President Biden's commitment to safeguard the peaceful Palestinian population.