Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warmer Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 9, 2023, Thursday // 07:38
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warmer Today Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

During the day on Thursday, scattered clouds will prevail over the whole country, which will reduce to sunny weather in many areas. Westerly winds will blow again and temperatures will rise.

The maximum temperatures will rise and will be between 15-18°C.

The temperature of the sea water is 17°-19°C.

The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 knots

On the night of Thursday over the Sofia field, the clouds will break and decrease to clear weather. The minimum temperatures will drop and will be between 4-5 °C. In the morning there will be conditions for reduced visibility. It will be mostly sunny during the day. A light westerly wind will blow.

During the day, the thermometer will show degrees - up to 15-16°С.

Partly cloudy weather will prevail in the morning. The wind will shift from the northwest and increase. Sunny weather will prevail during the day. The maximum temperatures at a height of 1200 meters will reach values between 10°С, at 2000 meters - about 1°С.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sunny, temperatures, cloudy, wind
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria