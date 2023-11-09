Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warmer Today

During the day on Thursday, scattered clouds will prevail over the whole country, which will reduce to sunny weather in many areas. Westerly winds will blow again and temperatures will rise.

The maximum temperatures will rise and will be between 15-18°C.

The temperature of the sea water is 17°-19°C.

The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 knots

On the night of Thursday over the Sofia field, the clouds will break and decrease to clear weather. The minimum temperatures will drop and will be between 4-5 °C. In the morning there will be conditions for reduced visibility. It will be mostly sunny during the day. A light westerly wind will blow.

During the day, the thermometer will show degrees - up to 15-16°С.

Partly cloudy weather will prevail in the morning. The wind will shift from the northwest and increase. Sunny weather will prevail during the day. The maximum temperatures at a height of 1200 meters will reach values between 10°С, at 2000 meters - about 1°С.