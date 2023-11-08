Romanian President Advocated Simultaneous Entry with Bulgaria into Schengen

The best option is for Romania and Bulgaria to enter the Schengen area together, and "all negotiations and all attempts to convince those who have reservations on this matter are aimed at this". Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said this today at a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Agerpres agency reported. Iohannis is on an official visit to Belgium.

The Romanian president said that negotiations on the issue are continuing and recalled Austria's "reservations".

Austria and the Netherlands blocked the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. The veto of the Netherlands concerned only Bulgaria.

In an interview with the Bloomberg agency published yesterday, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that Bucharest could consider withdrawing from Bulgaria's Schengen membership efforts if it emerged that the negotiations would lead to a better outcome.