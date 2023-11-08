Bulgaria: Two People Died in a Car Accident near Pomorie

Society » INCIDENTS | November 8, 2023, Wednesday // 16:26
A serious accident between three cars took place on the Burgas - Pomorie road. Two people died in the accident, four others were injured. Among the victims there is also a mother and child, who were transported to a Burgas hospital for treatment.

The accident happened around 1:00 p.m. Fire crews are trying to extricate two other people who are stuck in the hit cars.

The accident was caused by a car that hit the car in front of it while overtaking, and it, in turn, entered the oncoming traffic lane.

The road in the section of the "Lahana" locality is closed to traffic. Cars pass through a bypass route through the village of Kamenar.

