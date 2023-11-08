Brain Changes Linked to Contraceptive Pill Use

Oral contraceptives are commonly used by more than 150 million women globally, with combined oral contraceptives (COCs) being the most prevalent variety. These synthetic hormones have been shown to influence the brain network responsible for processing fear.

Canadian researchers have delved into the short-term and long-term consequences of COC use, examining the impact of both naturally occurring and synthetic sex hormones on fear-related brain areas. Their findings shed light on the potential impact of COCs on emotion regulation in women.

The study revealed that women currently using COCs had a thinner ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) compared to men. The vmPFC is associated with emotion regulation and reducing fear signals in safe situations. This result suggests that COCs may impair emotion regulation in women.

While women are informed of physical side effects when prescribed COCs, the effects of sex hormones on brain development are often overlooked. Understanding the impact of COCs on brain anatomy and emotional regulation is crucial due to their widespread use.

The research involved women currently using COCs, women who previously used COCs but were not at the time of the study, women who never used hormonal contraception, and men. By comparing these groups, the researchers could assess potential morphological alterations and sex differences.

The study implies that COC use might be a risk factor for emotion regulation deficits during current use, particularly because women are more susceptible to anxiety and stress-related disorders. However, the impacts may be reversible upon discontinuation, as the study found no lasting anatomical effects in past users.

The research is ongoing, with investigations into the effects of age of onset and duration of COC use on the brain. Since many teenagers start using COCs during a critical period of brain development, user age might also influence reversibility.

While the study highlights potential brain-related effects of COCs, it doesn't establish a causal relationship between COC use and brain morphology. Drawing conclusions about the behavioral and psychological impact of these findings remains challenging.

The goal of this research is not to discourage COC use but to raise awareness about the potential impact on the brain and promote scientific interest in women's health and early COC prescriptions.