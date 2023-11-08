Humanitarian Appeal: US Calls on Israel to Protect Palestinian Lives

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States has called on the Israeli government to make a clear distinction between Hamas terrorists and innocent Palestinian civilians. This request came as Israel escalated its response after a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

The statement was made by US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, during the weekly press briefing at the US Department of State on Tuesday. Patel emphasized that Secretary of State had directly raised this issue in conversations with Israeli officials. The United States believes that additional commitments must be made to protect the lives of Palestinian civilians more effectively.

Regarding the humanitarian pause in Gaza, Patel stated that the US is keen to ensure that the entry of aid into Gaza does not provide an opportunity for Hamas to regroup. Furthermore, they aim to establish a safe passage for the release of hostages.

Patel clarified, "We want conditions that simultaneously ensure that Hamas is not in a position in which it can regroup, restrengthen itself, and position itself for further attacks on the Israeli people. At the same time, we want to create conditions that allow for the provision of humanitarian aid into Gaza and potentially the release of additional hostages."

While the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported that Hamas has fired over 9,500 rockets at Israeli territory since the start of the conflict, the United States is focused on creating conditions that prevent further attacks and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This stance is taken to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire.

As the situation in the region continues to evolve, diplomatic efforts and international pressure aim to minimize harm to civilians and restore peace in the area. The conflict has resulted in a significant number of hostages held by Hamas, including individuals from various countries.

Moreover, the surge in arrivals of Israeli citizens returning from abroad during the ongoing conflict has had a notable impact on Israel's population. However, a decrease in the number of foreign visitors, including tourists, has been observed, likely due to the security situation.

This conflict has been ongoing, with the Israel Defense Forces targeting thousands of terror-related sites in Gaza. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the IDF has succeeded in eliminating thousands of terrorists. The situation remains highly complex, with the international community actively engaged in finding a resolution to this enduring crisis.