Lung Cancer Breakthrough: Screening Doubles Long-Term Survival

A groundbreaking multinational study, recently published in Radiology, has shed new light on the immense impact of early-stage lung cancer detection through low-dose computed tomography (CT) screening. The study's findings have far-reaching implications, suggesting that patients diagnosed with lung cancer via CT screening exhibit a remarkable 20-year survival rate of approximately 81%. Even more astonishing, those with stage I disease, which constituted 81% of the diagnosed cases, experienced a long-term survival rate of 87%, and when detected in the earliest stage (<=10mm), their survival rate soared to an impressive 95%.

These results come as a ray of hope, considering that lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, with more than half of patients succumbing within a year of diagnosis, primarily because symptoms often emerge too late for effective treatment. The five-year survival rate for all lung cancer patients in the United States averages a dismal 25.4%, largely due to the fact that only 21% of lung cancers are identified at an early stage. This underscores the pressing need for more accessible and widespread early screening initiatives, as a meager 6% of eligible individuals currently take advantage of screening opportunities.

Lead author Claudia Henschke, PhD, MD, Professor of Diagnostic, Molecular and Interventional Radiology and Director of the Early Lung and Cardiac Action Program (ELCAP) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, noted, "While screening doesn't prevent cancers from occurring, it is the major tool to identify lung cancers in their earliest stage when they can be cured."

Furthermore, the study highlights the significance of annual low-dose CT screening to detect cancers while they are still manageable, especially since symptoms primarily manifest in the later stages of lung cancer. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recommended annual lung cancer screening with low-dose CT for adults aged 50 to 80 years with a 20 pack-year smoking history (equivalent to at least a pack a day for 20 years), whether they currently smoke or quit within the past 15 years.

Dr. Henschke and her research colleagues have been tirelessly exploring the effectiveness of low-dose CT screening for cancer detection for years, culminating in the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program (I-ELCAP), a multinational research initiative launched in 1992. This ongoing project has enrolled over 89,000 participants from more than 80 institutions.

In 2006, the researchers reported a 10-year survival rate of 80% for patients whose cancer was detected through CT screening. Now, this new study delves into the 20-year survival rates, revealing that those diagnosed through annual screening have managed to stay free from the grasp of lung cancer for over two decades.

Dr. Henschke further emphasized, "The critical clinically relevant information for people interested in screening relates to understanding their chance of being diagnosed with lung cancer, and if detected during screening, how curable it would be compared to being diagnosed based on symptoms."