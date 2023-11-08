Day 623 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Ukrainian Armor and Brigades Transferred to the Left Bank of the Dnieper

Day 623 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Slovakia has suspended state arms aid to Ukraine "so that the warehouses are not emptied"

Zelensky: There will be tens of millions of refugees in NATO countries if Russia defeats Ukraine

The EC recommends starting negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova for EU membership

A pro-Russian MP of the LPR was killed in a car bomb explosion

The Ukrainian Armed Forces transferred armored vehicles to the left bank of the Dnieper

G-7 with firm support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion

The US is preparing to use blocked Russian assets for Ukraine

Russia has declared the judge who ordered Putin's arrest as wanted



The new Slovak government rejected a draft of the previous cabinet for state arms aid to Ukraine worth just over 40 million euros. According to Prime Minister Robert Fico, who said in his campaign that he would not send a single cartridge to the Ukrainian front, the support was unanimous from the three governing parties.

This time it is about 140 KUB missiles for anti-aircraft systems, over 5 thousand 125 mm caliber shells, 4 million 7.62 mm cartridges, eight heavy mortars and 1200 mines.

Peter Pellegrini, a former party mate of Fico and leader of HLAS (one of the three parties in the coalition), commented that the aim was not to empty the warehouses of the Slovak army, not to stop all aid. The cabinet discussed sending demining devices and hospital construction. Diplomats cited by "Reuters" point to the same reason and comment that the effect of stopping this package will be minimal.

A total of 13 aid packages have been sent by the authorities to Bratislava since the beginning of the Russian aggression, and their value exceeds 670 million euros. They contained infantry fighting vehicles, S-300 anti-aircraft systems and decommissioned MiG-29 fighter jets.

Fico's cabinet said at the outset that it preferred to work for peace talks and an end to the war, which is why it would not send arms with state funds, but all of the military-industrial complex's private deals for Ukraine continued.

This is the case with the order of Zuzana 2 howitzers. They are considered one of the best products of the Slovak factories and 8 of them have already gone to Ukraine. After that, three countries (Denmark, Norway and Germany) ordered 16 more for Ukraine. They will also need shells, and Slovakia is unlikely to give up the EU program to support the increased production of ammunition. The sought-after 155mm shells are produced here by ZVS Holding, which is 50% owned by the state and the privately-owned Czechoslovak Group (CSG) of Czech businessman Michal Strnad.

Defense Secretary Robert Kalinak said a few days ago that the department wants to review some contracts, but did not provide any details. Part of the deals are not for Ukraine, but for the modernization of Slovakia's army. VOP Nováky - a company that is part of the CSG group, is engaged in the modernization and extension of the life cycle of ammunition in Slovakia.

Today, the government's decision was criticized by Michal Šimečka - leader of "Progressive Slovakia" (the largest opposition party) for being so in line with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policy. According to him, the country's reputation as a reliable partner is damaged in front of the allies, and it becomes more difficult for Bratislava to advance its international initiatives.

"It is obvious to anyone with even a little knowledge of geopolitics that the government is acting against Slovak strategic interests. Military aid to Ukraine is not just a donation, but solidarity with the victim of aggression. The logic is simple - the stronger the Ukrainian army, the safer we are here, as Russia is a country far from our borders," he said in a special statement.

Zelensky: There will be tens of millions of refugees in NATO countries if Russia breaks Ukraine

A Russian missile struck a civilian ship sailing under the flag of Liberia as it entered the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said, quoted by world agencies. One person died, four Filipinos were injured.

There will be tens of millions of refugees in NATO countries if Russia defeats Ukraine, warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky admitted to Reuters that Ukrainians are troubled by votes in the Republican Party to cut US aid to Kyiv and that they cannot cope on the battlefield without material aid from the West. "Some leaders believe that since Russia has a larger population, it means that Ukraine cannot win the war, but our combat losses are much smaller. Ukraine has a plan to continue its counteroffensive in the south", the Ukrainian leader said:

"We will try to achieve a result this year. For us, this is very important because we lose people every day. Of course, it becomes more difficult because of the war in the Middle East. No one knows when this tragedy will end, nor how it will end. Last year, all the attention was on Ukraine. Now, however, it is divided between the Middle East and us."

The EC recommends starting negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova for EU membership

The European Commission recommends that the member states start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova for EU membership. This is what is said in the published reports on the progress of the candidate countries to join the Union.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen said:

"The Commission recommends that the EU Council open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The Commission also recommends that the Council open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina when the necessary fulfillment of membership criteria is achieved, as well as grant Georgia candidate status provided that actions are taken for reforms in a certain direction".

Von der Leyen specified that negotiations could start immediately after the European Council in December, if the leaders give the green light to this end.

A pro-Russian MP of the LPR was killed in a car bomb explosion

The deputy from the so-called Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Mikhail Filiponenko died in Luhansk as a result of a car bomb explosion. The news was announced by the former adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, and it was later confirmed by "RIA Novosti".

Eksplozja samochodu w Ługańsku. Nie żyje Michaił Filiponenko - były szef "milicji ludowej" tzw. ŁRL

Filiponenko zginął w wyniku eksplozji "niezidentyfikowanego urządzenia", które wybuchło w jego samochodzie. Rosyjski Komitet Śledczy wszczął sprawę karną na podstawie artykułu o… pic.twitter.com/wCW06NMefm — Biełsat (@Bielsat_pl) November 8, 2023

This is the second attempt against Filiponenko, who in the past was the head of the "People's Militia of the LPR" formation.

On November 8, an explosive device exploded in the deputy's car, resulting in a non-life-threatening wound.

The deadly explosion reportedly occurred near the house where Filiponenko lived.

Mykhailo Filiponenko, a "deputy of the People's Council of the LPR" and ex-head of the "People's Militia of the LPR" was eliminated in Luhansk as a result of a car bombing. pic.twitter.com/GSg1PuFG75 — Getty (@region776) November 8, 2023

The Ukrainian Armed Forces transferred armored vehicles to the left bank of the Dnieper

The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to transfer armored vehicles to the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region. Now there are probably up to several hundred Ukrainian servicemen operating there. This is according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The data is from a photo released by the Russian military on November 6, showing a Ukrainian amphibious vehicle (ATV) transporting an infantry fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the left bank near Krynky (30 km northeast of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnieper).

According to other Russian military bloggers, the Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle may have independently crossed the Dnieper near Krynky. They also released additional footage purported to show a destroyed Western armored personnel carrier at an unspecified location on the left bank.

One or two heavy vehicles are likely to have crossed the Dnieper in the area near Krynky so far, and in addition, Ukrainian forces have deployed several unidentified armored vehicles in the area.

Russian military bloggers apparently noticed a Ukrainian BTR-4E crossing the Dnieper yesterday to join the foothold established in Krynky, on the left bank. They are saying this is the first sighting of heavy vehicles in the area.https://t.co/DUUNO7MYuB pic.twitter.com/dCp3YYUPMP — Dmitri (@wartranslated) November 7, 2023

They claim that there are now more than 300 Ukrainian soldiers (about one battalion) on the left bank in the Krynky region, holding positions in the center of this village and the surrounding areas.

Fighting continues near Krynkiy as well as the villages of Poima, Peschanovka and Podstepnoe. At the same time, it is not specified whether the Ukrainian offensive attempts on November 6 and 7 were more large-scale than the previous days.

Analysts say the concentration of battalion-sized Ukrainian forces on the east bank suggests that Russia's intensive blockade efforts along the Dnieper River have not prevented Ukrainian armed forces from moving additional personnel and equipment to positions on the east bank.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians have begun mining critical infrastructure along the occupied coast of Kherson region. They may be preparing for a possible retreat.

As reported by ISW, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have extended control over their positions north of Podstepnoe (17 km east of Kherson).

Former chairman of the Ukrainian General Staff, Reserve Colonel Vladyslav Seleznyov, believes that the Ukrainian armed forces control at least three bridgeheads on the left bank.

G-7 with firm support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion

The G7 foreign ministers expressed strong support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, despite the changes in the international situation with the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

At a meeting in Tokyo, they assured that they will continue to jointly impose "tough sanctions" on Moscow, accelerate efforts to rebuild Ukraine in the medium and long term, and continue to work for a peace process, Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement. works.

On today's second day of the forum, top diplomats from the US, Japan, France, the UK, Germany, Italy and Canada are discussing a call for humanitarian pauses in Gaza. The Palestinian enclave has been under intense Israeli attacks since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tokyo after a tour of the Middle East and called on his G7 colleagues for a unified position on the conflict.

The US is preparing to use blocked Russian assets for Ukraine

The US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill providing for the use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.

"Authorizes the Secretary of State to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, as well as for other purposes, using assets confiscated by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and other sovereign assets of the Russian Federation," the document, quoted by the Interfax news agency, said.

It provides that the Secretary of State, in conjunction with the US Agency for International Development, within 180 days of the law's enactment must submit to the appropriate congressional committees "an assessment of Ukraine's most pressing needs for recovery, security assistance, and humanitarian assistance."

The document states that the confiscated funds are accumulated in a special fund to support Ukraine and "if necessary, the property and income from confiscated Russian sovereign assets (...) are transferred to the United States government."

Assets of Russia's central bank held abroad, as well as of other banks, organizations and individuals under sanctions over the war in Ukraine, are blocked in countries maintaining the restrictions.

The EU is also trying to legislate the use of Russian assets in the reconstruction of Ukraine, but the European Commission has repeatedly delayed the proposal due to legal obstacles. Most recently, its president, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the legislative proposal would be ready by the end of the year.

Russia has declared the judge who ordered Putin's arrest as wanted

Russia has issued an arrest warrant for an International Criminal Court (ICC) judge who in March issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.

Judge Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation" in the Russian Interior Ministry's online database, but with no mention of her alleged crime.

Judge Godinez is originally from Costa Rica and has been a member of the ICC since 2021 for a nine-year term. He works in the pre-trial department of the court.

Russia put most of the leadership of the International Criminal Court on its wanted list after the court issued arrest warrants in March for Putin and children's ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine, which is a war crime.

The court's decision obliges the authorities in the countries under the court's jurisdiction to arrest Putin and Lvova-Belova at their borders. After the issuance of the order, the Russian president is limited in his travels only to countries that do not recognize the ICC, among which the Russian president has already visited China, Kyrgyzstan. However, he was forced to refuse participation in the BRICS summit in South Africa because the authorities did not grant him immunity due to his commitments to the court in The Hague.

Russia admits it has transferred thousands of children from Ukraine, but says it was done exclusively to protect orphans and children left behind in the war zone, Reuters recalls.

